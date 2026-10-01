/Myanmar cyber scam: SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over illegal job trafficking

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Thursday carried out searches at two locations in Kulgam and Qazigund as part of a probe into an alleged human trafficking network that lured young people with overseas job offers and sent them to Myanmar. Investigators suspect the victims were forced into cyber fraud operations in scam compounds in the Myawaddy region after recruitment.
The SIA Kashmir conducted coordinated searches on Thursday at the residences of two people suspected of being linked to an alleged transnational human trafficking and cyber fraud network.
According to a senior SIA official, teams searched the home of Gulam Nabi Khanday, also known by the aliases Charlie, Mohsin and Jerry Khan, a resident of Bungam Chewgam in Kulgam district. Another search was carried out at the residence of Ashiq Hussain Sheikh of Baghpora Yar Khushipora in Qazigund.
The searches were conducted under warrants issued by a competent court in connection with FIR No. 01/2026 registered at Police Station SIA Kashmir.
Investigators seized several items that could help establish the recruitment, movement and financial links of the alleged network.
The recovered material is being examined as part of the continuing investigation. Investigators are expected to analyse the digital devices and documents for evidence of communications, recruitment arrangements and financial transactions.
According to preliminary findings cited by the SIA, local facilitators allegedly worked with overseas handlers to target vulnerable and unemployed young people from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.
The recruits were allegedly offered attractive overseas employment opportunities. After recruitment, the young men were reportedly moved through Thailand towards the Myawaddy region of Myanmar.
Investigators suspect that some of those recruited were subsequently forced to work in cyber fraud operations. Myawaddy has been associated with scam compounds where people from several Asian countries have reportedly been trafficked and exploited.
The investigation points to an alleged multi-layered operation involving recruitment, transportation, facilitation and exploitation.
The SIA is now attempting to establish how the different parts of the alleged network were connected and identify both domestic and overseas links. Investigators are also examining the financial and logistical channels that may have supported the operation.
The seized electronic devices and documents are expected to undergo forensic analysis. Investigators will look for communication trails, financial transactions, recruitment methods and other evidence that could help establish the wider network.
The SIA official said the searches were an important step towards identifying the people allegedly involved in the network. The agency is also working with national agencies and international partners as the investigation expands.
The agency has indicated that the investigation is still in progress and that further arrests could follow if evidence establishes the involvement of additional suspects in India or abroad.
The SIA said it is continuing to pursue organised and cross-border criminal networks through evidence-based investigation. The agency is also focusing on identifying those responsible and protecting people who may have been trafficked and exploited.
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