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Myanmar cyber scam: SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over illegal job trafficking

SIA teams searched the residences of two people suspected of links to an alleged human trafficking network that lured young people with overseas job offers and sent them to Myanmar.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 08:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Myanmar cyber scam: SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over illegal job trafficking
Image Credit: Zee News. SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Myanmar cyber scam: SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over illegal job trafficking
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