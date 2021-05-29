हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: Two civilians killed as militant opens fire in Anantnag district

The militants opened fire at the two civilians at Jablipora in Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu &amp; Kashmir: Two civilians killed as militant opens fire in Anantnag district
Representational Image

Srinagar: Two civilians were killed in firing by militants on Saturday (May 29) in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police official said the two sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

The militants opened fire at the two civilians at Jablipora in Bijbehara area of the district, he said.

The injured were identified as Sanjeed Ah Parray (19) and Shan Bhat (35), the official said, adding that they succumbed to injuries later.

Suspected terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on two local civilians on Saturday evening in Jablipora village of Bijbehara in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. The civilians were seriously injured in the firing. Both the injured civilians were taken to the nearest hospital with immediate effect, but a young man died on the way.

At the same time, the condition of one was serious and finally he also broke into the hospital. After shooting, the attackers escaped from the scene as soon as they got a chance.

A senior official of the Kashmir Zone police said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on both, injuring them. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them, Abdul Azim Parray's son Sanjeed Ahmed Parray (19), was declared dead, while Ghukalam Qadir Bhat's son Shaan Bhat was referred to SKIMS Hospital Srinagar, but his Has also died.

Meanwhile, the entire area has been cordoned off to catch the attackers. Police has increased security in the area and is keeping an eye on every visitor.

