JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu & Kashmir: Veteran Journalist Tariq Ahmad Bhat Passes Away

A senior journalist and one of the most prominent voices of Jammu and Kashmir, Bhat had a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir: Veteran Journalist Tariq Ahmad Bhat Passes AwayImage: X

The journalism fraternity in Jammu and Kashmir is mourning the loss of Tariq Ahmad Bhat, a bold voice from the region, who passed away following a cardiac arrest.

Tariq Ahmad Bhat, the respected senior journalist and Jammu & Kashmir Bureau Chief of The Week magazine, passed away early Tuesday morning at his residence in Srinagar. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

A senior journalist and one of the most prominent voices of Jammu and Kashmir, Bhat had a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades. Over the years, he became a widely respected figure in the media fraternity across the region.

He was known for his integrity, professionalism, and deep understanding of the complex political and social dynamics of Jammu and Kashmir. His reporting was consistently described as balanced, insightful, and fearless.

Throughout his career, he covered many defining events in the region’s recent history and contributed significantly to both national and regional media outlets. He also undertook national and international reporting assignments for The Week.

Bhat was regarded as a mentor by many young and aspiring journalists in the Valley, guiding them with humility, patience, and generosity.

His sudden and untimely demise has left the entire journalistic community in shock and grief, with colleagues and friends describing his passing as an irreparable loss to the media fraternity.

Syed Khalid Hussain
