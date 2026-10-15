A proposal by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board to form a committee for selecting common topics for Friday sermons has triggered a fresh controversy, with muftis, imams and political leaders opposing what they see as interference in religious affairs. Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi, however, has maintained that no binding order has been issued and that clerics remain free to choose their subjects.
The controversy began after the Waqf Board moved to constitute a core committee of muftis, imams and khateebs to identify and finalise common subjects for Friday prayers at shrines, Jamia Masjids and other institutions under its administration. The Board presented the proposal as a way to coordinate sermons on social issues. Critics, however, say the problem is not the subjects themselves but the Board's perceived attempt to decide what should be preached from mosque pulpits.
Mufti Mia Adil Noorani said Kashmir's religious scholars had guided congregations for centuries without directions from a central authority. He questioned why the Board now considered such intervention necessary and cited accounts from participants who claimed that a similar decision had been discussed four years earlier.
"Who gave this order?" he asked. "Do we have to speak the language of the BJP? Do we have to promote the RSS agenda among the members?"
Noorani said imams already address alcohol abuse, drug addiction and other social problems in their weekly sermons. He rejected the suggestion that they required a prescribed topic to understand the concerns of their congregations. "We will not allow this to happen," he said.
While criticising the proposal, Noorani praised Andrabi's work on shrines and Waqf properties, saying public donations were being used properly. He, however, drew a clear distinction between managing religious properties and determining what clerics should preach, arguing that the latter falls outside the Board’s authority.
Islamic scholar Farooq Renzu Shah raised a similar objection, saying it would be "completely wrong" if political parties prepared sermon material for imams to deliver. He questioned the Board's religious mandate and argued that Kashmir's Sufi traditions should not be replaced by ideological instructions from outside.
Renzu Shah also sought scrutiny of sermons delivered over the past decade by clerics associated with the Board. He made allegations regarding the backgrounds of some religious figures, but the available material does not independently establish those claims.
Waqf Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi denied that a uniform khutbah had been imposed. "There is no order at all," she said, maintaining that the idea emerged from discussions among the muftis and imams who attended the meeting.
According to Andrabi, the clerics wanted to address issues such as drug addiction, delayed marriages, suicide and distress among young people through their own preaching. She said they were free to choose their words and subjects. "Whatever our religious scholars want, they should do in their own way. We have no interference in that," she said.
Her clarification has not ended the disagreement. A video circulated after the meeting appears to show Andrabi saying that the common sermon arrangement would begin the following Friday. Critics have cited the footage to question her claim that no direction was issued.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the initiative as an unacceptable attempt by the BJP to interfere in Muslim religious affairs and asked the BJP-appointed Waqf chairperson to stop it. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the proposal, comparing the push for common sermons with the BJP's approach to a Uniform Civil Code.
Mehbooba argued that imams are best placed to choose subjects relevant to their local communities. She also demanded that control of the Waqf Board be handed over to Jammu and Kashmir's elected government.
The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, an umbrella body of religious organisations, opposed any attempt by a statutory authority to decide what is preached from the mimbar, or mosque pulpit. It maintained that religious guidance should remain with qualified scholars and imams, not an administrative board.
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