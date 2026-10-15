Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's common Friday sermon plan sparks row despite clarification

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's common Friday sermon plan sparks row despite clarification

Kashmir muftis and imams reject the Waqf Board's common Friday sermon plan, alleging political interference. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 08:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's common Friday sermon plan sparks row despite clarification
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's common Friday sermon plan sparks row despite clarification
2
3
4
5