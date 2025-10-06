Advertisement
JAMMU KASHMIR WEATHER

Jammu-Kashmir Weather Alert: Razdan Top Receives Snowfall, Rain Lashes Srinagar; IMD Forecasts...

Jammu-Kashmir Weather: Razdan Top received fresh snowfall, while parts of Srinagar were lashed by rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast 'heavy rainfall' along with 'light to moderate rainfall' for the city.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu-Kashmir Weather Alert: Razdan Top Receives Snowfall, Rain Lashes Srinagar; IMD Forecasts... Razdan Top visuals (Photo Credit: @ANI/X)

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: The weather in Jammu and Kashmir turned winter land as Razdan Top received fresh snowfall, while rain lashed parts of Srinagar on Monday morning.

The India Meteorological Department had forecasted 'heavy rainfall, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph)' in Srinagar.

Visuals From Jammu And Kashmir 

Visuals from Razdan Top showed fresh snowfall covering the region in a blanket of white.

On the other hand, parts of Jammu and Kashmir received rainfall.

Srinagar city also witnessed rainfall on Monday.

Jammu Weather, Traffic, And School Closure 

The Jammu Traffic Police have issued an advisory stating that no Srinagar-bound light motor vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed from Jammu via National Highway (NH) 44. 

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of schools in the Jammu division following the IMD forecast of heavy rainfall in Jammu.

According to the circular issued by the government, all government and private schools in Jammu will be closed from October 6 to 7.

Jammu-Kashmir Snowfall

According to an IANS report dated October 3, 2025, the Meteorological (MeT) Department issued an adverse weather advisory forecasting rain in the plains and snow in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas beginning on Saturday (October 4). 

The advisory, issued on Friday, said that a strong western disturbance is approaching J&K and adjoining areas, under whose effect light to moderate rain in the plains and snow in the higher reaches is likely to occur from October 4 to 7, with peak activity during the night of October 5 to the morning of October 7.

(with agencies' inputs) 

