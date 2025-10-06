Jammu-Kashmir Weather Alert: Razdan Top Receives Snowfall, Rain Lashes Srinagar; IMD Forecasts...

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: The weather in Jammu and Kashmir turned winter land as Razdan Top received fresh snowfall, while rain lashed parts of Srinagar on Monday morning.

The India Meteorological Department had forecasted 'heavy rainfall, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph)' in Srinagar.

Visuals From Jammu And Kashmir

Visuals from Razdan Top showed fresh snowfall covering the region in a blanket of white.

#WATCH | J&K | Razdan Top in Bandipora turns into a white wonderland as the region receives a fresh spell of snow. pic.twitter.com/pYi1aNQXSZ — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

On the other hand, parts of Jammu and Kashmir received rainfall.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Jammu and Kashmir; visuals from Bhaderwah. pic.twitter.com/xxiHHQz2zu — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

Srinagar city also witnessed rainfall on Monday.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Rain lashes parts of Srinagar city.



India Meteorological Department forecasted 'Heavy Rainfall, Light to Moderate Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(30-40kmph)' in Srinagar today pic.twitter.com/I3fdgFiK5t — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

Jammu Weather, Traffic, And School Closure

The Jammu Traffic Police have issued an advisory stating that no Srinagar-bound light motor vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed from Jammu via National Highway (NH) 44.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of schools in the Jammu division following the IMD forecast of heavy rainfall in Jammu.

According to the circular issued by the government, all government and private schools in Jammu will be closed from October 6 to 7.

Jammu-Kashmir Snowfall

According to an IANS report dated October 3, 2025, the Meteorological (MeT) Department issued an adverse weather advisory forecasting rain in the plains and snow in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas beginning on Saturday (October 4).

The advisory, issued on Friday, said that a strong western disturbance is approaching J&K and adjoining areas, under whose effect light to moderate rain in the plains and snow in the higher reaches is likely to occur from October 4 to 7, with peak activity during the night of October 5 to the morning of October 7.

(with agencies' inputs)