JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu Police Arrest 19-Year-Old For Links To Pakistan-Based Radicalisation Handlers

In a major development, a 19 year old boy from Reasi who has been found linked with Pakistan Based Hnadlers has been arrested by Jammu Police. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Jammu Police Arrest 19-Year-Old For Links To Pakistan-Based Radicalisation Handlers

J&K: Security agencies in Shopian have launched extensive search operations, with police teams raiding several locations across the district. The action is aimed at people and properties suspected of having links to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), which continues to remain outlawed under the UAPA.

Officials said the raids are being conducted simultaneously at multiple sites to identify any connections to the proscribed outfit. The searches are still underway, and more information is expected as the investigation develops.


19-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Radicalisation Case

In a separate incident, Jammu Police have taken into custody a 19-year-old youth from Reasi who had been living in Bathindi. He is now a key accused in FIR 331/2025, registered under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bahu Fort Police Station. The Jammu Police shared the development on their official X handle earlier today.

 

As per the preliminary findings, the teenager was allegedly radicalised online and was communicating with foreign contacts including Pakisatan based handlers. Reports suggest digital devices have been seized for analysis and along with that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the extent of his online interactions and intentions. The SP, City South Jammu, also confirmed the arrest on his official X account.

Investigations And Security In Focus 

No further arrests have been reported yet, though officials say they are pursuing multiple leads. The case has also renewed concerns about how young people in the region are being radicalised online and the tactics used by handlers operating from across the border.

Security forces in both Shopian and Jammu have stepped up their efforts to dismantle any emerging extremist networks, especially those relying on digital communication or discreet local channels. With search operations still underway, officials say more updates are likely as the investigation moves forward.

Also Read: Delhi Woman Alleges Cab Assault, Claims Police Helpline Didn't Respond

 

 

