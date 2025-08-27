Advertisement
JAMMU SCHOOL CLOSURE

The Himalayas Are Crying: Why Jammu's Schools, Colleges Are Shut As IMD Warns Of Cloudbursts? Check Latest Forecast

Following an IMD warning for heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and flash floods, all schools in the Jammu Division have been ordered to close.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Himalayas Are Crying: Why Jammu's Schools, Colleges Are Shut As IMD Warns Of Cloudbursts? Check Latest ForecastState Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescue students after heavy rain floods. (PHOTO: IANS)

The Jammu Division has been put on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain, cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in the next two days. Following the forecast of heavy rains, the Directorate of School Education has directed all government and private schools within the Jammu Division to remain shut on Tuesday, August 26.

Family Rescued In Kathua Amid Rising Waters

In the midst of disastrous weather, a miracle rescue operation was seen in the Kathua district. A family of four members, including a two-year-old boy, got marooned after being swept away by a flash flood in the Shahpur Kandi Ravi River. The Pathankot Police personnel, NDRF, SDRF, and local administration officials jointly set out on a rescue mission, eventually rescuing the family. The dead included 60-year-old Shafi, his wife Reshma, their daughter Parveena, and their toddler boy.

IMD Issues Warning Of Severe Weather And Safety Issues

The IMD advisory, which is in effect till August 27, foretells moderate to heavy rain and a high chance of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in various districts such as Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar. Officials have warned people to be especially cautious on Tuesday as some areas of the Jammu region would experience extremely heavy rain showers. The weather agency has warned against trekking and traveling to mountainous regions and has asked people in low-lying and flood-prone communities to stay vigilant.

Precautions Widespread Across The Region

The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority has been issuing SMS messages, advising citizens to "stay away from nallas/riverbanks/loose structures" and to "stay alert." The messages also issued cautions of likely heavy rain and thunderstorms in districts like Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Ganderbal, and Budgam. In adjoining Himachal Pradesh as well, all schools, colleges, and technical institutions in eight districts have also been shut as a precautionary measure because of the inclement weather.

