J&K summer vacations 2026: School holidays announced for Jammu division from June 1 as temperatures inch closer to 45°C

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced summer vacation for schools in the Jammu division due to the prevailing heatwave conditions in the region, officials said. Sakina Itoo, Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister, on social media platform X, said, "Keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, summer vacations for schools falling under the Summer Zone of the Jammu Division shall commence with effect from June 1 for Primary Classes and with effect from June 8 for students of Classes 6 to 12. Wishing all students a safe and enjoyable vacation."

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Monday issued a heatwave advisory for people as temperatures in the city are likely to soar up to 45 degrees Celsius, prompting authorities to urge people, particularly elderly citizens and children, to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement during peak daytime hours.

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The advisory came amid intensifying summer conditions in the winter capital Kashmir, with authorities warning that prolonged exposure to heat could trigger dehydration, exhaustion and heat-related illnesses.

Officials added that the civic body has already deployed water sprinkling vehicles in several parts of the city to spray water on roads and reduce surface temperatures in an effort to provide temporary relief to commuters and pedestrians.

The JMC urged people to remain hydrated throughout the day and avoid stepping outdoors between late morning and afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary.

The civic body advised people to wear light cotton clothing, use umbrellas or head coverings while venturing outside, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

Authorities also asked people to keep homes properly ventilated and consume sufficient fluids, including water and other hydrating drinks, to prevent dehydration during extreme heat conditions.

Special caution has been issued for children, elderly citizens and people suffering from health complications, with officials advising families not to allow vulnerable persons to remain outdoors for extended periods during the daytime.

The JMC also warned residents against leaving children or elderly persons inside parked vehicles, saying that enclosed vehicles can become dangerously hot within minutes under prevailing weather conditions.

Officials said field workers and sanitation staff operating in outdoor conditions have also been instructed to take precautionary measures, including regular hydration breaks.

Data issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar showed that Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 1.5 degrees below normal for this time of the season.

Maximum temperature in Jammu was 39.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is 1.5 degrees above normal.

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