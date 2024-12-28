Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed Due To Heavy Snowfall, Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded

Authorities have closed the Jammu-Srinagar highway following fresh snowfall, leaving about 300 vehicles, both small and large, stranded along the route. Efforts are underway to remove the smaller vehicles, but the highway remains impassable due to slippery road conditions caused by the heavy snow, which has increased the risk of accidents.

Traffic officials stated, "Traffic has been suspended on the highway due to heavy snowfall in South Kashmir, making the roads dangerously slippery. Around 300 vehicles are stranded between Anantnag and the Navyug tunnel."

Small vehicles are being evacuated, and no new traffic is being allowed to move from either Udhampur or Srinagar. "Traffic will resume once the weather improves and road conditions are safer," officials added.

Travelers have been advised to avoid the highway until the weather clears and the road is cleared. Additionally, the Mughal Road, Srinagar-Kishtwar Road, and Srinagar-Ladakh Road have also been closed due to similar slippery conditions. All border roads are similarly closed to traffic.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted weather improvement by tomorrow afternoon.