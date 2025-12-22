Jammu Weather Update: Several Trains Delayed, Many Cancelled As Dense Fog Disrupts Normal Life

Today’s Weather in Jammu: Jammu is expected to witness clear and sunny weather today, offering relief after several days of unfavourable conditions. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 24.7°C, while the minimum may hover around 13.1°C. Sunrise is scheduled for 7:30 AM, with sunset at 5:29 PM. Atmospheric pressure is expected to remain around 101.8 kPa, and humidity levels are predicted at 61%.

There is no chance of rainfall, with a 0% rain probability, and the UV index stands low at 0.3. For tomorrow, temperatures are forecast to range between 24.5°C and 13°C. Commuters are advised to stay updated through hourly, daily, and weekly weather reports for the latest developments.

Recent Weather Impact on Rail Services

Over the past few days, dense fog and adverse weather conditions have significantly affected rail operations in Jammu. Poor visibility led to multiple train delays and cancellations, causing inconvenience and uncertainty for passengers as several key services failed to operate on time.

Rail Operations Disrupted Due to Weather

Fluctuating weather conditions severely impacted rail traffic on Sunday. Many long-distance trains reached their destinations several hours late, while four trains departing from Jammu were cancelled as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety amid challenging weather conditions.

Passengers Stranded, Facilities Under Strain

Train delays and cancellations caused severe congestion at Jammu railway station, leaving many passengers stranded. Waiting areas and platforms stayed packed for hours as travellers endured the cold, frequently crowding enquiry counters in search of updates and alternative travel arrangements.

Delays, Cancellations and Official Statement

Railway authorities confirmed that several trains, including the Shri Shakti Express, Jammu Rajdhani, Hemkunt Express, and Malwa Express, were delayed by two to eight hours. Additionally, four services—among them the Garib Rath and Vande Bharat Express—were cancelled. Officials stated that steps are being taken to resume normal rail services once weather conditions stabilise.

As weather conditions gradually improve in Jammu, authorities remain focused on restoring normal rail operations and minimising inconvenience to passengers. Travellers are advised to stay alert, check train schedules in advance, and follow official updates to plan their journeys safely and smoothly in the coming days.