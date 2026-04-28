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NewsIndiaJamnagar Election Results 2026 Live: Can AAP make an impact?
JAMNAGAR MUNICIPAL CORPORATION RESULTS

Jamnagar Election Results 2026 Live: Can AAP make an impact?

Jamnagar Election Results 2026 Live: Counting is all set to begin soon for around 9,200 seats for Gujarat's 2026 local body elections, in Jamnagar, BJP is leading/winning in 13 seats, while the Congress is leading in 4 seats. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Jamnagar Election Results 2026 Live: Can AAP make an impact?Counting of votes for Jamnagar Municipal Corporation underway. (File Photo IANS)

Jamnagar Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes for the 2026 Jamnagar Municipal Corporation elections is currently underway. According to the latest updates from the Gujarat State Election Commission the BJP is leading/winning in 13 seats, while the Congress is leading in 4 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others are yet to register any lead. Follow Gujarat Election Result 2026 Live Updates

A total of 64 seats across 16 wards are being contested in Jamnagar. Stay tuned to this page for the latest party-wise results and live updates.
 

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