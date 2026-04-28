Jamnagar Election Results 2026 Live: Can AAP make an impact?

Jamnagar Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes for the 2026 Jamnagar Municipal Corporation elections is currently underway. According to the latest updates from the Gujarat State Election Commission the BJP is leading/winning in 13 seats, while the Congress is leading in 4 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others are yet to register any lead. Follow Gujarat Election Result 2026 Live Updates

A total of 64 seats across 16 wards are being contested in Jamnagar. Stay tuned to this page for the latest party-wise results and live updates.

