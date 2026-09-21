/Jamui harassment case: 3 arrested, SIT formed as NCW seeks action | What we know so far

Three people have been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed after a video purportedly showing two minors being harassed by a group of people in Bihar’s Jamui went viral on social media. According to Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal, the incident took place around 7 pm on September 19. The two minors, a boy and a girl who are friends, had gone for coaching before visiting the area to take photographs.
SP Vishwajeet Dayal said, "An FIR has been registered regarding the incident of molestation and indecent behavior by anti-social elements shown in the video, and a SIT has been constituted under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jamui; the team is conducting continuous raids. Based on identifications made from the video, three individuals have been taken into custody. Two others have been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest them as well..."
"As for the main accused, the one who appears to have behaved indecently with the woman, he has been identified, and we are making efforts to arrest him soon; we are actively working on this... We will take action against those attempting to tarnish the reputation of Jamui district... We have arrested three minors so far; as the investigation proceeds and more individuals are taken into custody..." he told ANI.
#WATCH | Jamui, Bihar: On a viral video from Jamui showing a boy being assaulted and a girl being groped, SP Vishwajeet Dayal says, "An FIR has been registered regarding the incident of molestation and indecent behavior by anti-social elements shown in the video, and a SIT has… pic.twitter.com/1JGCjWji5M— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2026
The video circulating on social media shows a group of people surrounding the two teenagers at night. The girl is seen being confronted by several men, while the boy appears to be separated from her.
At one point, a man with his face covered appears to approach the girl and lift her by grabbing her from below. She can be heard screaming and appears to resist. The boy tries to intervene as the situation escalates, before the two appear to leave the spot.
Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal said police received the video on Monday morning and identified the girl seen in the footage.
“A video went viral this morning, and we received it as well. Based on that video, we identified the victim and recorded her statement. It was revealed that the incident took place around 7 PM on the 19th, showing some youths from the village engaging in molestation... Six or seven individuals are visible in the video. We have identified some of them...” the SP told ANI.
#WATCH | Jamui, Bihar | SP Vishwajit Dayal says, "A video went viral this morning, and we received it as well. Based on that video, we identified the victim and recorded her statement. It was revealed that the incident took place around 7 PM on the 19th, showing some youths from… pic.twitter.com/SMLMkjCFsc— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2026
Jamui Police has arrested three people in connection with the case and constituted an SIT to investigate the incident and identify others allegedly involved.
“Swift Action by Jamui Police in Viral Video Case on Social Media: S.I.T. Formed, Three Accused Arrested,” Jamui Police said in a post.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged public molestation, assault, forcible detention and harassment of the two minors.
The commission said media reports and videos circulating online appeared to show individuals surrounding the two at night, grabbing and pulling the girl and behaving indecently with her, while also assaulting her companion.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Bihar Director General of Police, calling for immediate registration of an FIR, identification and arrest of all those allegedly involved based on the video, and a “time-bound and impartial investigation”.
The commission has also sought “security, legal assistance, and psychological counseling” for the victims.
It further asked authorities to take “necessary legal action to stop further sharing of the objectionable video being circulated on social media”.
Rahatkar has sought a detailed Action Taken Report from the Bihar DGP within seven days. “Any compromise on the dignity, safety, and privacy of women is unacceptable at any level,” the NCW said.
The incident has also triggered political reactions, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi describing the video as “deeply disturbing”.
“This is not culture, it is patriarchy,” Gandhi said in a post on X, alleging that “andhbhakts” were responsible for such attitudes being “normalised”.
He demanded that those identified in the video be “prosecuted under POCSO” and questioned the BJP-led state government over the safety of girls on public roads.
The Aam Aadmi Party also shared the video on its X handle and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “beti bachao” slogan.
“Modi Ji, what happened to your promise of 'women's honor'? In your BJP-ruled state of Bihar, a daughter's dignity is being torn to shreds, and you're sitting there mum as a clam. The BJP government is a stain on this country,” the AAP said.
The Trinamool Congress also condemned the alleged incident.
“What gives anyone the right to put their hands on a woman's body, WITHOUT HER CONSENT? Who gave these hooligans the authority to moral-police a young woman and a young man, humiliate them and violate their dignity?” the party said.
“The Jamui incident is deeply disturbing. The trauma inflicted on that young woman - and on the young man who was subjected to such humiliation - will not disappear anytime soon. Every person responsible for the incident must face due process and the strongest punishment permitted by law, without delay or political interference,” it added.
(With agencies' inputs)
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