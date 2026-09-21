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  • /Jamui harassment case: 3 arrested, SIT formed as NCW seeks action | What we know so far

Jamui harassment case: 3 arrested, SIT formed as NCW seeks action | What we know so far

The video circulating on social media shows a group of people surrounding the two teenagers at night. The girl is seen being confronted by several men, while the boy appears to be separated from her.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Jamui harassment case: 3 arrested, SIT formed as NCW seeks action | What we know so far
Image Credit: Jamui minors harassment case

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