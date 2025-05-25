After the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years, Jan Suraaj's founder and poll-strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor weighed in and asked what Bihar has to do with this expulsion.

Speaking to reporters, Kishor added that if Lalu Yadav declares someone from the 'Yadav caste' as the CM face, except Tejashwi Yadav, Jan Suraaj will show support to the RJD.

ANI quoted Kishor as saying, "What does Bihar have to do with Lalu Yadav expelling someone from the party and family? Did Lalu Yadav say that if there is any able person from the Yadav caste, he will make him the leader? Even now, Lalu Yadav wants Tejashwi Yadav to be the CM. If today Lalu Yadav declares someone from the Yadav caste as the CM face, except Tejashwi Yadav, Jan Suraaj will support him. In reality, these parties that are doing the politics of caste are doing the politics of family."

#WATCH | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expels his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for 6 years and also removes him from the family.



In Bihar's Vaishali, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor says, "What Bihar has to do with Lalu Yadav expelling someone from the party and… pic.twitter.com/vhaLuSsBP0 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Earlier, the RJD Supremo had posted on X that he had removed Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and family. He has been expelled from the party for six years.

"Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years," Lalu wrote in Hindi.

This expulsion came a day after a picture of Tej Pratap Yadav with his rumored partner went viral on social media. Although he later clarified his X handle that his social media accounts were hacked, and his pictures were being wrongly edited.

The Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled for later this year.

(with ANI inputs)