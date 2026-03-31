Jan Vishwas Bill 2026: 717 minor offences decriminalised; no jail for metro smoking or honking | All you need to know

Jan Vishwas Bill 2026: The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has declared that they will introduce a landmark bill to amend and transform the regulatory architecture of India. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha with the purpose of decriminalising 717 minor offences under 80 central laws, from criminal prosecution to civil penalties and administrative warnings. The intention behind this bill is to lighten the burden on the judiciary, and to put an end to "Inspector Raj" by ensuring that minor civic infractions do not result in a permanent criminal record or jail time.

Public nuisance and open defecation in Delhi

Under the current regime of the NDMC Act, "failure to use the toilet" in public or improper disposal of waste is a criminal offence punishable by only Rs 50.

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The change: In the new legislation, "punishable" will be abbreviated as "liable to penalty."

The fine: A civil penalty of Rs 500 will be instituted for committing a public nuisance.

Warning first: Before imposing any fines, authorities will issue warnings for some infractions.

Police arrests: Policemen will no longer have the right to make arrests without a warrant on these types of offences.

Metro misdemeanors: Related to smoking and commuter behaviour

Presently, smoking inside a metro subway car or at a station is illegal and subject to a reduced penalty of Rs 250 under the 1985 Act.

New rule: Smoking will now be treated as a civil offense.

Fine: A fine of Rs 2,000 and the forfeiture of your train ticket or pass.

Method of enforcement: Offenders can be forcibly removed. If they do not pay their fine, then the case will be sent to a civil court and the fine can be up to Rs 5,000.

Traffic regulation improvements: Noise pollution due to honking and other traffic violations, and automobile insurance

The Motor Vehicle (MV) Act will see some of the most significant changes due to improvements for the benefit of citizens:

Noise pollution / honking: Previously, the offense was a criminal violation and resulted in jail time for the first violation. However, going forward, the only penalty on the first violation will be a recorded warning; there will be a civil penalty of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for those who violate the law multiple times.

Driving without insurance: The statutory maximum penalty for this violation is three months in jail. This legislation will make the violation punishable by a fine only.

New penalties: For the first violation, you will be fined Rs 5,000 (or three times the amount of your premium) and for subsequent violations Rs 10,000 (or five times the amount of your premium).

Railway Act: Related to begging and unlicensed hawking

If you beg or hawk (sell goods) without a license under the Railways Act, 1989, you could be sentenced to one year in prison.

Updated rule: Unlicensed hawking will now result in a civil penalty of Rs 2,000.

Begging: Will attract a civil penalty of Rs 1,000 and immediate removal.

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