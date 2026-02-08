Janakpuri biker’s death: Delhi Police arrest second accused from UP’s Firozabad

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a second accused in connection with the death of a biker who fell into an uncovered pit in West Delhi’s Janakpuri. The accused was traced to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The accused, identified as Yogesh, was the site supervisor of the project on Joginder Singh Marg. Police said he was allegedly present near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) project pit into which 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri in Delhi, fell to his death on Thursday night.

Investigators suspect that Yogesh was aware of the incident but failed to raise an alarm or initiate rescue efforts, choosing instead to flee the site.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a related development, Rajesh Prajapati, the project’s sub-contractor and the first person arrested in the case for alleged negligence, was on Sunday remanded to police custody for one day by a Delhi court. Police had sought a three-day remand while producing him before the Dwarka Court, but the court granted custody for only a day.

Taking a strong view of the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday ordered immediate, time-bound action across all departments and issued an eight-point safety directive to all executing agencies to prevent a recurrence. Expressing serious concern about safety lapses at excavation sites, she directed strict enforcement of safety norms and called for clear accountability for officers and contractors.

Meanwhile, details in the FIR pointed to glaring safety failures at the project site. According to the FIR, the pit dug as part of the DJB project was left uncovered on a main road without warning signs, reflectors, barricades, lighting, or security arrangements.

“The spot inspection suggests that the incident occurred because the Delhi Jal Board and its contractor failed to cover the pits dug on the main road, did not make adequate safety arrangements during excavation, did not install warning signs or reflectors, and failed to ensure proper lighting,” the FIR stated.

It further noted that the department and the contractor were aware that leaving an open pit on a public road without safety measures could lead to loss of life. Yet, no precautions or security guards were deployed.

(With IANS inputs)