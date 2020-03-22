Janata Curfew: Indian Railways cancels over 3,700 trains, Mumbai local train services curtailed due to COVID-19 coronavirus

Adhering to 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India, the Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail, express trains, which were scheduled to run on Sunday (March 22).

"No passenger or express train will originate from any railway station on the country between Saturday/Sunday midnight to 10:00 pm on Sunday," said the order issued by Indian Railways.

Indian Railwyas has also announced that the services of intracity trains in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Secunderabad will also be affected due to Janata Curfew and

The order means that no train would be allowed to start its journey from 12:00 am on Sunday till 10:00 pm.

The order also said, "However, the passenger train services already on run at 7:00 am on Sunday will be allowed to run their destinations. Divisions should keep a watch and trains which are empty could be short term terminated if required." This means that trains that start their journeys before midnight on Saturday and are still running at 7:00 am on Sunday would not stop and they will continue their journey as usual.

Directions have been issued by the Railway Board to all zones that passengers already travelling in trains during the Janata Curfew should not face trouble. "Adequate arrangements may be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by tarin cancellations," the order said.

Public transport will be cut or cutailed on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a Janata Curfew to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

In Mumbai, local trains, which are called the lifeline of Mumbai, the services will be curtailed to 60% on Centeal line. The Western line will operate services as per Sunday schedule but it has cancelled four services, two from Virar to Dahanu Road, and two from Dahanu Road to Dadar and Churchgate.

Meanwhile, the Konkan division commissioner on Saturday (March 21) announced that only people involved in essential services or people having medical emergency will be allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains from Sunday (March 22). The order said that the restriction will remain in place from 6am on Sunday to March 31.

“Despite appeals, travellers aren’t reducing. Therefore, only people involved in essential services or people having medical emergency will be allowed to travel in local trains,” said divisional commissioner Shivaji Dhaund.

The 'Janata Curfew' announced by PM Modi during his address to the nation on Thursday (March 19) will be observed from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sunday.