'Jangal cheer ke aaya hoon', says Chirag as he continues to attack Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Just a week before the first phase of Bihar Assembly election 2020, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday (October 21) released the party manifesto for election at an event.

Talking to reporters, Chirag, 37, said that this is the first time he is addressing the media without his father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Chirag Paswan said, “Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing.”

Chirag claimed that the LJP has consulted around 4 lakh people to prepare its vision document.

“Papa kehte the sher ka baccha hai to jangal cheer ke niklega, aaj main jangal cheer ke aaya hoon (My father used to say a tiger cub rips through the jungle to come out, I have done that today),” he noted.

"Bihar's biggest problem is the exodus of its people. Bihar's youth is leaving the state looking for education, employment. Bihar has not seen development in its truest sense," Chirag said.

Continuing his direct attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the LJP chief said that if Nitish wins the upcoming poll, the state will be ruined.

"If the current Chief Minister again wins this election by mistake, our state will lose. Our state will again stand on the verge of getting ruined. I wonder how he promotes casteism. It is not appropriate to imagine the development of Bihar under the leadership of a person who promotes communalism," said Paswan.

Bihar elections will be held in three phases starting October 28 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.