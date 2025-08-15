Janmashtami 2025: 6 Must-Visit Krishna Temples In Delhi-NCR

As the joyous festival of Janmashtami 2025 approaches, the spiritual energy in Delhi-NCR begins to rise, with temples adorned in lights, flowers, and festive décor. Dedicated to celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, these sacred spaces come alive with midnight aartis, bhajan-kirtans, and beautifully decorated jhankis depicting scenes from Krishna’s life.

1. ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash

On Janmashtami night, the ISKCON Temple in Delhi transforms into a hub of divine celebration. In its spacious courtyard, devotees immerse themselves in chanting the Hare Krishna Mahamantra, enjoying soulful Raas-leela performances, and experiencing the Lord’s serene presence under the glow of countless lamps. This year, don’t miss the chance to behold Krishna Lala here.

2. Birla Mandir (Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple)

Located near Connaught Place, the majestic Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir is famed for its grandeur and peaceful atmosphere. During Janmashtami, the temple comes alive with vibrant floral garlands, twinkling lights, and breathtaking tableaux that leave visitors spellbound.

3. Geeta Mandir, Ajmeri Gate

Famous for its depictions of the Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta, Geeta Mandir offers a spiritually charged ambiance on Janmashtami night. The air fills with the sound of conch shells, devotional bhajans, and kirtans that continue late into the night, making it a truly special place to visit.

4. Jhandewalan Temple, Karol Bagh

Dedicated to Maa Durga, the Jhandewalan Temple glows brightly on Janmashtami, hosting lively matki-breaking competitions and spirited devotional dance performances.

5. Shriradha Parthasarathy Temple, Dwarka

A harmonious blend of modern architecture and spiritual essence, this grand temple in Dwarka draws huge crowds during Janmashtami. Visitors can enjoy captivating Raas-leela enactments and participate in a spectacular aarti ceremony.

6. Sri Krishna Temple, Chhatarpur

Part of the Chhatarpur temple complex, the Sri Krishna Temple is beautifully adorned with fresh flowers during Janmashtami. The night is filled with devotional music performances, and prasad is lovingly served to all attendees.