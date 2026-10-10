/Jantar Mantar 2.0: Delhi Metro curbed, trains cancelled, 35,000 personnel deployed, internet suspended to contain CJP protest

Delhi is on high alert ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, with more than 20,000 police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel expected to be deployed across the capital.
The security plan includes multi-layered barricades, restrictions at 45 Metro stations, the cancellation of 254 trains, traffic diversions and round-the-clock surveillance at sensitive locations.
The agitation is planned despite Delhi Police denying permission for the gathering, with section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) restricting gatherings in New Delhi.
Authorities have stepped up security in central Delhi and at the capital’s borders amid intelligence inputs that CJP supporters could attempt to enter the city.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has also asked police chiefs across states and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police and maintain law and order.
Delhi Police has identified a sensitive zone spanning around 1.5 km, covering Jantar Mantar, Janpath, the Election Commission’s office and Delhi Police headquarters.
More than 6,500 personnel are expected to be deployed within this stretch.
At least seven layers of barricades have been installed along roads leading to the protest site, with some sections reinforced to make them harder to breach.
The New Delhi district has also been divided into more than 20 zones to facilitate security arrangements.
Police have installed loudspeakers at sensitive points to announce that permission for the protest has not been granted.
The announcements urge people to avoid unauthorised gatherings, damage to public property and violence.
Twelve detention centres have been prepared for people who may be detained during the demonstration, according to several media reports.
Security has also been tightened at Delhi’s borders, where police and paramilitary personnel are monitoring movement and checking vehicles.
Surveillance forms a major part of the security plan. More than 300 CCTV cameras with audio and video recording capabilities have been installed at sensitive locations in the New Delhi district.
Senior police officers, including those of the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police and above, have been equipped with body cameras.
Around 100 photographers and videographers have also reportedly been engaged to document developments and the police response in real time.
The recording arrangements come amid scrutiny of police conduct during previous demonstrations.
Senior officers have briefed personnel ahead of the protest and instructed them to exercise restraint, act professionally and avoid reacting to provocation.
Police are also checking hotels, lodges and guest houses in New Delhi and Central Delhi. Accommodation providers, including Airbnb operators and property owners, have been asked to remain vigilant.
Community centres, mosques and resident welfare associations have been approached to inform residents that the protest has not been authorised.
Delhi Metro services will face restrictions during the security operation. Under the revised advisory, entry and exit at 45 stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10.
The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Khan Market, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Kashmere Gate, Seelampur, Shahdara and Rithala. Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi.
Two Namo Bharat stations, Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar, will also remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10.
The restrictions follow judicial scrutiny of the proposed curbs, with the Supreme Court stressing that public transport should not be completely halted and that authorities must adopt proportionate measures while protecting the movement of commuters, workers and students.
Railway services have also been disrupted ahead of the protest. A total of 254 trains, including 75 Mail and Express services and 179 local trains, have been cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10.
The cancellations affect services connecting Delhi with destinations such as Ghaziabad, Meerut, Panipat and Kurukshetra.
Passengers travelling through New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations have been advised to check their train status before leaving home. Old Delhi, Anand Vihar and Delhi Cantonment stations remain operational.
Delhi Traffic Police has identified around 30 road stretches where traffic could be affected from 6 am on October 10.
The areas include Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Lodhi Road and Dhaula Kuan.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta has said diversions will be introduced depending on the situation, but there will be no complete road blockades or closures.
Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel, allow extra time and follow official traffic updates, particularly when travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals or the airport.
Mobile internet services have been suspended within a 4-km radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10.
The Delhi Police Special Cell issued the order after approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The suspension covers all mobile internet technologies, with Airtel, Jio, Vi and MTNL directed to implement the restrictions.
The disruption is expected to extend beyond the protest site. Retail liquor shops across Delhi are scheduled to remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure.
The New Delhi Traders Association has advised shops, offices, restaurants and other establishments in Connaught Place to remain closed on October 10.
The Bhagirath Palace and Chandni Chowk markets have also announced plans to shut. Delhi Airport has urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time to reach the airport.
Uttar Pradesh has been placed on high alert, with districts in the Meerut and Bareilly zones bordering Delhi asked to intensify checks on routes leading to the capital.
Authorities are also monitoring planned demonstrations in Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Noida, Prayagraj and Varanasi.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has separately imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita from October 10 to October 20, citing protests, festivals and public gatherings.
With CJP supporters expected to attempt mobilisation despite the denial of permission, the authorities face the challenge of enforcing security restrictions while limiting disruption to daily life across Delhi and neighbouring areas.
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