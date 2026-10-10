Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Jantar Mantar 2.0: Delhi Metro curbed, trains cancelled, 35,000 personnel deployed, internet suspended to contain CJP protest

Jantar Mantar 2.0: Delhi Metro curbed, trains cancelled, 35,000 personnel deployed, internet suspended to contain CJP protest

Over 20,000 security personnel have been deployed ahead of the CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest on October 10, with restrictions at 45 Metro stations, 254 train cancellations, traffic diversions and a 24-hour mobile internet suspension in parts of central Delhi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 06:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
Jantar Mantar 2.0: Delhi Metro curbed, trains cancelled, 35,000 personnel deployed, internet suspended to contain CJP protest
Image Credit: Delhi Police personnel erect barricades near Jantar Mantar as security arrangements are tightened ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) scheduled protest on October 10. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
22 Indians onboard Panama-flagged oil tanker safe after attack at Sharjah Anchorage: Union Minister Sonowal
2
3
4
5