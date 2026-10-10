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Jantar Mantar 2.0: Several protesters detained including Dhruv Rathee; demonstrator says 'Constitution is being decimated'

Delhi Police detained several demonstrators at Jantar Mantar amid heightened security and the closure of 46 metro stations ahead of the CJP protest against the Election Commission, as protesters voiced concerns over restrictions, constitutional rights and access to the protest site.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:35 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Jantar Mantar 2.0: Several protesters detained including Dhruv Rathee; demonstrator says 'Constitution is being decimated'
Image Credit: IANS

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