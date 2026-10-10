/Jantar Mantar 2.0: Several protesters detained including Dhruv Rathee; demonstrator says 'Constitution is being decimated'

"If coming here gives someone courage, then why shouldn't it? If coming here is where you truly get to see India... How many times do we say that we are Indian? But in reality, if you truly want to see India, you will have to come to Jantar Mantar. Someday or another, you will have to come. Because here you see that gathering, that spirit, and that passion, which perhaps you might never sense if you are just sitting at home," she said.