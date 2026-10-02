/Jantar Mantar: AAP Delhi Chief, MLA detained as protest continues

As he was being detained, Bharadwaj alleged that male policemen had mishandled women protesters at the site. He said he was hurt too, claiming police personnel scratched him. In his view, the police were acting on the government's directions and the conduct on the ground reflected that.
He called on supporters to come to Jantar Mantar and said the fight would go on.
Minutes before he was detained, Bharadwaj told ANI that police had been stationed outside his residence, and that the SHO had stayed there through the night. He said personnel were still outside his house even after being told he was not at home.
Bharadwaj spoke directly to young people and Gen Z, saying he had come without a vehicle. He said he took the metro and then an auto, spending Rs 11 on the metro and Rs 80 on the auto, so reaching the protest cost him Rs 91 in all. If he could manage that, he said, others could too.
On the heavy police presence and the closure of some metro stations, he said people could still get to the site if they wanted to, and he requested everyone to do so peacefully.
In a video shared on X, Bharadwaj said that he and Jha had been detained even though the protest was peaceful. He said the movement would not stop and asked supporters to reach Jantar Mantar and protest peacefully.
Bharadwaj described the issue as one of democracy and freedom.
He said that if people did not fight now, democracy and freedom in the country would be at risk. He urged them to carry on the protest in a constitutional and peaceful manner, adding that there was no other option.
The detention comes as Jantar Mantar remains under heavy security. Delhi Police have barricaded the area, closed Jantar Mantar Road, and imposed Section 163 of the BNSS. The protests there are part of the broader demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
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