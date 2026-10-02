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Jantar Mantar: AAP Delhi Chief, MLA detained as protest continues

In the heavy police presence and the closure of some metro stations, he said people could still get to the site if they wanted to, and he requested everyone to do so peacefully.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Jantar Mantar: AAP Delhi Chief, MLA detained as protest continues

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