/Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police restrict food delivery under BNSS Section 163; Akhilesh Yadav slams 'food bandi'

As a significant administrative decision to ensure public order in light of ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar, law enforcement agencies have imposed restrictions on the mobility of all sorts of app-based services, food delivery services, cab services, and logistician of quick commerce across the notified zone.
Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (earlier known as Section 144 CrPC), requesting commercial aggregators and citizens to strictly control their activities around the protest site out of concerns of safety and security.
The Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that the advisory is aimed at protecting the delivery executive workers, drivers and citizens while handling high density of crowds. The citizens are requested to refrain from non-essential movements in the designated corridors of restriction around Jantar Mantar and central New Delhi.
"To maintain public order, peace, and security, app-based platforms, ride-sharing operations, food delivery, and logistics aggregators are advised to regulate their vehicle movements within the notified zone until further directives," stated the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.
Traffic Advisory— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 24, 2026
In view of the prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS, 2023, citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the notified area and use alternate routes wherever possible.
App-based mobility, ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce… pic.twitter.com/k3mYGU0I52
The administrative constraints have already resulted in strong reactions from opposition leaders. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has condemned these measures through social media site X, comparing this with similar economic disturbances in the past.
"Do not snatch away food! (After Demonetisation, now 'Food Bandi')," said Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on X, criticizing the need for such restrictions for essential service deliveries near the protest zone.
रोटी मत छीनो!— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 24, 2026
(नोटबंदी के बाद फूड बंदी)#Notebandi_to_Foodbandi pic.twitter.com/ceqjnK0DpG
As far as the business effects of the protest go, it has even affected nearby markets. On Thursday, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued an official notice recommending shop owners, offices, and restaurants in Connaught Place to shut down by 6:30 PM.
As per the NDTA, the notice was issued after a discussion with recommendations from the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).
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