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Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police restrict food delivery under BNSS Section 163; Akhilesh Yadav slams 'food bandi'

Delhi Police restricted food delivery & app services around Jantar Mantar under BNSS Section 163 amid CJP protests; Akhilesh Yadav terms it 'Food Bandi'.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police restrict food delivery under BNSS Section 163; Akhilesh Yadav slams 'food bandi'
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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