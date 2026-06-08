'Girlfriend depression mein hai': Man wins hearts at Jantar Mantar 'Cockroach Party' protest; netizens call him 'internet's greenest flag' | VIRAL VIDEO

A very rare demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by the 'Cockroach Janata Party' has gained popularity through various social media platforms owing to a very rare yet very heart-warming exchange. Among the many faces protesting against the government and its policies, one young man has won the hearts of netizens for an extremely non-political reason indeed.

When asked for his reasoning for joining such a massive demonstration, the young man refused to give a political message or speak any ill towards government officials. Instead, he claimed that he had come there because of his girlfriend.

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'My girlfriend is depressed'

The young man explained that he and his girlfriend have been together since last year and have been preparing for the medical entrance test (NEET) to be able to join the prestigious MBBS course.

But after the leakage of the NEET papers and the cancellation of the test for this year, the young woman began suffering mentally, dealing with depression.

Unable to join the protest herself due to her emotional condition, the young man chose to join in her stead, sharing her frustration towards the current government.

Netizens award viral youth 'internet's greenest flag'

The commentaries in various online forums were showered with admiration for the young man's actions, effectively breaking the tension created due to the politicized nature of the coverage.

"Where does one find such a boyfriend?" many users casually quipped.

Others called him the internet's 'Greenest Flag,' a term used nowadays to refer to the ideal romantic partner who will be a perfect emotional support for you.

Some of the commenters went on to say that being able to provide an unyielding emotional and physical support through a time of trouble or stress is far better than any romantic gesture.

The meaning behind the 'Cockroach Janata Party' protest

The protest movement was initiated by a group of people going by the name of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The innovative protest involved hundreds of students, job seekers, and youth activists protesting against the regular recruitment scams and paper leaks.

To signify their demands of accountability, the protesters were seen wearing cockroach-themed masks symbolizing a decaying system in India's competitive examination system.

While the unusual visual representation of the protesters managed to draw attention online, it was the boyfriend's act of solidarity that really won him fame at Jantar Mantar.

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