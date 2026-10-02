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Jantar Mantar protest: Barricades go up as students protest for CEC's exit

Delhi Police responded by tightening security in the area. Barricades were put up at Jantar Mantar on Thursday after permission was denied.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest: Barricades go up as students protest for CEC's exit

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Jantar Mantar protest: Barricades go up as students protest for CEC's exit
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