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Jantar Mantar: Internet cut, 12 metro stations shut, 500 detained in CEC protest

According to the report, the suspension was in force from 9 am to 9 pm within a 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Jantar Mantar: Internet cut, 12 metro stations shut, 500 detained in CEC protest

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Jantar Mantar: Internet cut, 12 metro stations shut, 500 detained in CEC protest
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