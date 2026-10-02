/Jantar Mantar: Internet cut, 12 metro stations shut, 500 detained in CEC protest

Mobile internet was suspended around Jantar Mantar on Friday as Delhi Police detained about 500 protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Those held include AAP leaders and activists of several student organisations.
Internet services were cut at the protest site and in surrounding areas.
According to the report, the suspension was in force from 9 am to 9 pm within a 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar. Police have not been quoted confirming those exact hours in the reports available.
The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at 12 stations, among them Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Jantar Mantar.
Police said 8 to 9 zones had been created in and around Jantar Mantar, each under a senior IPS officer. Rapid Action Force personnel and a riot control vehicle were also deployed. DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said Section 163 of the BNSS was in force in the district, and protests, demonstrations and marches were not permitted.
Delhi Police said permission for the protest had been denied. Police declared the gathering unlawful and removed protesters from the site.
AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Atishi and Sanjay Singh were among those taken into custody.
Activists of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student groups were also detained.
A police source said around 700 SFI members who tried to reach Jantar Mantar were stopped at the Ashoka Road roundabout, and many were detained there.
One police official put the total at about 500. An earlier official estimate was around 150.
The protesters want Kumar to step down over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the deletion of voters. They have also raised concerns about voting rights.
AAP's Bharadwaj said the party was exercising its democratic right to raise concerns.
He noted that several metro stations were shut and asked people to use the nearest open station and walk to the site if possible.
SFI general secretary Aishe Ghosh said several SFI and DYFI activists had been detained. She accused the police of failing to stop crime in the capital while turning out in force to protect Kumar. Detaining protesters would not end the movement, she said, adding that this was only the beginning.
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