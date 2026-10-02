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Jantar Mantar protest: Why are student groups demanding CEC resignation?

Not every group wants the same thing. The student organisations are asking for Kumar's resignation. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest: Why are student groups demanding CEC resignation?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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