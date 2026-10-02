/Jantar Mantar protest: Why are student groups demanding CEC resignation?

Over the past week, Jantar Mantar has seen protests, detentions and heavy barricading, all aimed at one official: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Student and youth organisations want him to step down. The protesters' main objection is how the Election Commission has handled electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
At the September 25 protest, demonstrators raised slogans against Kumar over alleged irregularities in this process. The SFI and DYFI have also raised concerns about the Commission's overall functioning. They have attached a second issue to the campaign: what they describe as rising unemployment in the country.
Several groups have joined the campaign, each acting somewhat differently.
Not every group wants the same thing. The student organisations are asking for Kumar's resignation. The CJP has gone further, listing among its demands that criminal proceedings be started against him. Some reports also describe protesters seeking his arrest.
Delhi Police have said that the organisers of the September 25 protest did not apply for permission. A senior officer told media that no application was submitted and the protesters were being removed.
The protesters see it as an attack on their right to demand free and transparent elections. Bora said students were being detained to protect the CEC.
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