/‘Jantar Mantar will spring up everywhere’: Akhilesh Yadav backs CJP protest 2.0

“It won’t stop for anyone’s obstruction. Now, the nation will unite in Delhi! We stand with the youthful energy of the nation. If the BJP government thinks it can halt the people through the might of power, this will prove to be an even greater mistake on its part. ‘Jantar-Mantar’ is no longer just a place’s name; it has become a symbol of a new consciousness and awakening. If the government stops the protesters, then Jantar-Mantar will spring up everywhere in the country,” he said.