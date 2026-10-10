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‘Jantar Mantar will spring up everywhere’: Akhilesh Yadav backs CJP protest 2.0

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital ahead of the demonstration, train services and metro services have been curbed with traffic diversion in place. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
‘Jantar Mantar will spring up everywhere’: Akhilesh Yadav backs CJP protest 2.0
Image Credit: Samajwadi Party President and MP Akhilesh Yadav. (IANS)

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‘Jantar Mantar will spring up everywhere’: Akhilesh Yadav backs CJP protest 2.0
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