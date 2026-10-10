/‘Jantar Mantar will spring up everywhere’: Akhilesh Yadav backs CJP protest 2.0

Ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in the national capital, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took dig at the government’s efforts to suppress public dissent, warning that the restrictions could be a much bigger blunder.
In a post on X, Yadav said the youth will unite in Delhi regardless of the hurdles put in by the Center and expressed his support to the protesters and their demand for accountability.
“It won’t stop for anyone’s obstruction. Now, the nation will unite in Delhi! We stand with the youthful energy of the nation. If the BJP government thinks it can halt the people through the might of power, this will prove to be an even greater mistake on its part. ‘Jantar-Mantar’ is no longer just a place’s name; it has become a symbol of a new consciousness and awakening. If the government stops the protesters, then Jantar-Mantar will spring up everywhere in the country,” he said.
The ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ demonstration, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), seeks accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The planned protest has prompted extensive security arrangements across Delhi, with movement restrictions, a temporary suspension of mobile internet services and detentions reported ahead of the demonstration. Several student outfits and political groups are also expected to join the protest.
Early on Saturday morning, a few protesters were detained near Janpath in the Connaught Place area.
More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital ahead of the demonstration. The extensive security arrangements come amid a directive from the Union Home Secretary instructing states and Union Territories to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing from 10 pm on Friday until 10 pm on Saturday, according to an official order issued following authorisation from the Union Home Secretary.
The suspension comes amid heightened security preparations for the proposed Jantar Mantar protest on October 10.
(With ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.