Japan: UP CM Yogi visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi; hails clean energy model

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited an advanced hydrogen energy plant in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, to observe its cutting-edge clean energy operations.

During the visit, he closely examined the plant's power-to-gas system and received detailed insights from experts on its functioning.



The system converts electricity generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind into hydrogen, which is then used for fuel, energy storage, and clean transportation. This process not only supports energy efficiency but also contributes to reducing carbon emissions and environmental conservation.



Appreciating the initiative taken in Yamanashi, the Chief Minister said, "Green hydrogen can become a crucial foundation of future energy. It represents an effective model for clean energy and green development. The Uttar Pradesh government is also taking concrete steps to promote green hydrogen, solar energy and other clean energy sources".



He added that the state is encouraging industrial investment, research, and adoption of new technologies to become self-reliant in energy production while maintaining environmental responsibility.



The Chief Minister's visit is being regarded as an important step toward strengthening technical cooperation with Japan. It is expected to give new momentum to clean energy and green mobility projects in Uttar Pradesh.



The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture on green hydrogen technology, under which Indian students will receive high-level technical training in Japan.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is currently on a visit to Japan, termed the agreement a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation. Addressing the UP Investment Roadshow held in Yamanashi Prefecture, the Chief Minister showcased Uttar Pradesh's new development policy and investment opportunities before the global industry.



In his address, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh has transformed its governance approach from reactive to proactive, adding that this shift has laid the foundation for the state's rapid economic growth.



During the event, the Chief Minister announced that a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi on green hydrogen technology. Under this agreement, students from Uttar Pradesh's higher technical institutions will receive training in Japan, and this technology will be implemented in the state's industry, public transport, and energy sectors.



The initiative, he said, would contribute significantly towards achieving the net-zero target envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

