Jashn-e-Wandeh Festival Revives Winter Tourism In Kashmir

The huge influx of tourists over the past week has made Kashmir tourism vibrant again. To attract visitors and celebrate their arrival, the Department of Tourism organised Jashn-e-Wandeh, a vibrant winter festival at Dal Lake. The festival showcased traditional Kashmiri culture, illuminated shikara rides, and hot kahwa tea, aiming to entertain tourists and offer them a magical experience amid the winter chill.

The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, launched Jashn-e-Wandeh at Dal Lake in Srinagar to stimulate tourism. The event is part of a broader strategy to boost footfall during the winter season and support local livelihoods dependent on the tourism trade.

Director of Tourism Syed Qamar Sajad said the festival was organised to celebrate a new beginning and the increasing tourist footfall, which had been shattered due to the unfortunate Pahalgam terror incident. He added that timely snowfall helped revive tourism in the Valley. “We are adding more attractions to winter tourism by introducing skiing and other snow activities in a coordinated manner at Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam. We have also opened the longest ski ropeways to facilitate skiers,” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The festival was held at Nehru Park Ghat on Dal Lake. Key activities to attract and entertain tourists included a floating exhibition, traditional music performances, and illuminated joy shikara rides. As part of the winter celebrations, a Kahwa Festival was organised on the lake, where tourists and locals enjoyed traditional Kashmiri tea while riding shikaras in the cold weather. Around 80 shikaras were kept free for tourists to enjoy night rides on Dal Lake. Tourists were seen delighted by the warm welcome in Kashmir.

Harpal, a tourist from Mumbai, said, “Yesterday I visited Pahalgam, then went to Sonamarg, and today I am at Dal Lake. Tomorrow, I plan to go to Gulmarg. I would urge all tourists to come and enjoy these moments. The way we are being welcomed here is exceptional. Kashmir truly feels like heaven, and the people are doing their best to entertain us.”

Tourist arrivals have seen a significant rise following recent snowfall in the Valley, with hotels at all major tourist destinations almost fully booked for the year-end season. Kashmir is welcoming visitors with open arms, as singers, dancers, and influencers are performing shows to keep tourists engaged during their visit.

Singer Zaid Sikandar, who performed on the rooftop of a houseboat, said his motive was to welcome tourists to Kashmir. “Our hearts and the Kashmir Valley are open for them. These events will definitely bring change. Everything had become stagnant, but now things seem to be improving. We have seen positive movement in Pahalgam as well, and we hope it continues,” he said. Addressing tourists affectionately, he added, “A house is not a home until it has people inside. Kashmir is our house, and we want tourists to come, live in this house, and make it a home.” He concluded by singing a welcoming song: ‘Aane se uske aaye bahaar, jaane se uske jaaye bahaar, badi mastani hai meri mehbooba.’

Local stakeholders, including hoteliers, houseboat owners, taxi drivers, and shikara operators, have reported a surge in advance bookings for January. The recent snowfall has ended a 60-day dry spell in Kashmir, raising hopes that it will attract even more tourists to this winter wonderland.