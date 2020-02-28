Javed Akhtar questions action against suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain in Delhi violence

New Delhi: Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar raised question over action being taken against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor from Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, Tahir Hussain, for the latter's alleged involvement in inciting violence in northeast Delhi. Notably, the AAP has suspended the councilor in the wake of an FIR filed against him by the Delhi Police.

Javed Akhtar on Thursday tweeted, "So many killed, so many injured, so many houses burned, so many shops looted so many people turned destitute but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner. Incidentally, his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police."

Since his comment came under heavy attack, Akhtar on Friday took to twitter and responded, "So convenient to misunderstand me. I am not asking why Tahir I am asking why ONLY Tahir. Why not even an FIR against those who have openly threatened violence in the presence of the police. Even the HC has reservations about the role police has played in this orgy of violence."

The AAP councilor from Nehru Vihar has been alleged to be the kingpin behind the riots in the Chandbagh area. His hand is allegedly cited behind the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma.

Tahir's house is stated to have been used for storing petrol bombs, weapons and other objects used by rioters during the riots.

The AAP councilor, however, denied his involvement in the death of IB employee, and also his hand during Delhi violence.