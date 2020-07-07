Jawan martyred, one terrorist killed in encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

One jawan has been martyred and one terrorist killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Gusoo village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (July 7) morning.

A Jammu and Kashmir police official said a joint team of Police, 53 RR and CRPF laid a cordon-and-search-operation in Gusso area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of some terrorists in the area. The officer added that when joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces. The fire was retaliated by the security forces, which triggered the encounter. According to Jammu and Kashmir police officer, the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they opened fire on the security forces.

Sources in police said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. One Army man and a cop got injured in the firing. The operation is still on.