Jayalalithaa’s Hyderabad house sealed as property tax arrears mount

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed a property in Hyderabad linked to the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa after long‑standing property tax dues remained unpaid, officials said on Tuesday.

The residential property, located in Srinagar Colony, Yousufguda, bearing door number 8‑3‑1099/A, was sealed by GHMC authorities after it was discovered that property tax had not been paid since 2017.

Despite multiple notices issued earlier this year, no response was received from persons associated with the property, prompting municipal officials to take enforcement action on March 30.

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GHMC officials said that the outstanding tax dues had been accruing for several years. Notices were sent in February to individuals linked with the property, but the authorities did not receive any response.

As a result, civic officials moved ahead with the sealing of the building to recover the unpaid liability.

According to GHMC, the arrears after applicable rebates amount to approximately ₹82.91 lakh under the One‑Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, which was valid until March 31. Should the dues remain unpaid beyond the deadline, property owners risk losing the benefit of the settlement scheme

The property had previously been assessed under the commercial tax category, resulting in higher tax liability. A request was reportedly made by Jayalalithaa’s nephew, Deepak Jayakumar, to reclassify the property from commercial to residential, arguing that it had been used for residential purposes since 2017.

However, the dues remained unpaid, and no compliance with the notices was recorded.

The sealing of this high‑profile property aligns with a broader GHMC enforcement drive targeting property tax defaulters across Hyderabad.