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Jayant Chaudhary Rajya Sabha Surprise? BJP-RLD plan could change UP maths before 2027

Jayant Chaudhary’s possible nomination could affect the BJP-RLD seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. His existing Rajya Sabha seat and the possibility of a second RLD nominee add another element to the alliance’s electoral calculations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Jayant Chaudhary Rajya Sabha Surprise? BJP-RLD plan could change UP maths before 2027
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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