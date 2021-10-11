हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

JCO, four soldiers die during counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector

They lost their lives during a counter-terrorist operation in the Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges.

JCO, four soldiers die during counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri sector
File Photo

New Delhi: As many as five Indian Army personnel including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers have lost their lives during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in Pir Panjal ranges, ANI reported on Monday (October 11, 2021) citing sources.

However, no official comment has been given by the officials yet.

ALSO READ | NIA conducts raids across 8 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, arrests 3 ISIS operatives

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir police had informed that two terrorists were killed in separate operations in Anantnag and Bandipora districts. They said that one of the terrorists, identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Dar, was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and was involved in the recent civilian killings in the valley.

Dar was involved in the killing of Mohammad Shafi Lone on October 5. 

The other encounter broke out when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Khagund in Anantnag district's Verinag area following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. The security personnel also recovered a pistol and a grenade. One policeman was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Earlier last week, five civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in separate incidents on Tuesday and Thursday. 

ALSO READ | Nearly 700 'terrorist sympathisers' detained in J-K after spate of civilian killings

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirRajouri Sectoranti- terrorist operations
Next
Story

We are moving to Space Age, India cannot be left behind: PM Narendra Modi at launch of Indian Space Association

Must Watch

PT4M4S

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter in Anantnag