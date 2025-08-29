JD Vance 'Ready To Serve' As Prez In 'Terrible Tragedy', But Reaffirms Trump’s ‘Great Health’
US Vice President JD Vance dismissed concerns over Donald Trump’s health, praising his “incredible energy” and assuring he will serve his term, while affirming readiness to assume presidency if necessary.
US Vice President JD Vance said he is prepared to assume the presidency in case of a “terrible tragedy,” while stressing that President Donald Trump remains in “great health” and fit to serve.
His remarks follow speculation over Trump’s health after a bruise was noticed on his hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
He stressed that the President carries “good health and incredible energy”.
“The president is in incredibly good health, has incredible energy. Most of the people work around the president are younger - but he is the LAST person who goes to sleep, making phone calls at night, the first person who wakes up,” Vance said while speaking with USA Today.
"Yes, things can always happen...but I feel VERY confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is gonna serve out the remainder of his term," he added.
