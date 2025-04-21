JD Vance Visits India With Family: Children Don Ethnic Attire Ahead Of High-Level Talks With PM Modi, See PICS

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India today with his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children, kicking off a high-level diplomatic visit marked by tradition and warmth. The Vance family was received at Delhi’s Palam Technical Airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and greeted with a ceremonial tri-services guard of honour.

In a notable gesture of cultural respect, Mr Vance’s children arrived wearing traditional Indian attire. The couple’s eldest son, Ewan, stepped off the aircraft in a blue kurta and embraced his father upon arrival. He was followed by his younger brother, Vivek, dressed in a yellow kurta.

Their three-year-old daughter, Mirabel, wore a salwar suit and was assisted by staff as she descended the aircraft steps, after which JD Vance carried her to the welcome area.

The visit will include key diplomatic and cultural engagements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a private dinner for the Vance family following bilateral talks with the US Vice President. Mr Vance is accompanied by a five-member delegation that includes representatives from the Pentagon and the State Department.

During the visit, the Vance family will also explore Indian heritage and culture with planned trips to Jaipur and Agra. On Tuesday, they will tour the historic Amer Palace in Jaipur before JD Vance delivers a keynote address at the US-India Business Summit at the Rajasthan International Centre. The summit will focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two nations.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, at Palam airport.



Vice President JD Vance is on his first official visit to India and will meet PM Modi later today. pic.twitter.com/LBDQES2mz1 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

On Wednesday, the US Vice President will visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, spending several hours at the monument before returning to Jaipur to explore the City Palace. The Vance family is scheduled to depart for Washington on Thursday.

This visit underscores the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between India and the United States, with JD Vance's family adding a personal touch to the official agenda.

(Photo Credit: PTI)