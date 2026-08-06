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JDA vs Supreme Court directions? Why Jaipur resort case went viral on internet

It began after the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) Appellate Tribunal passed an interim order staying action against an alleged illegal resort and other commercial establishments on Jaipur-Ajmer Road.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 06:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 06:44 AM IST
JDA vs Supreme Court directions? Why Jaipur resort case went viral on internet
Image Credit: (Photo: Bhaskar)

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