/'JD(U) is finished' and will struggle to win 'even 10 seats': Bihar strongman Anant Singh after ouster; plans to build own party

Following his expulsion from the Janata Dal (United), Mokama MLA Anant Singh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the party’s leadership, claiming that the JD(U) "is finished" and will struggle to win "even 10 seats" in future elections. He also announced plans to launch his own political party.
Singh said he had "no regrets" over his expulsion and questioned the authority of the party’s current leadership. He maintained that the JD(U) originally belonged to former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but had lost its political standing under the leaders responsible for his removal.
Speaking to reporters in Patna, Singh said he had no regrets over the disciplinary action taken against him by the party leadership.
"I will simply build my own party. I have no regrets. Whatever action has been taken, it's fine; I have no issues with it. The party belonged to Nitish Kumar. Now that Nitish Kumar is no longer there (in the active role), what is left of the party? Who among those in the leadership—the ones who expelled me—has actually contributed anything?. Now, they will not even get 10 seats. Why will I go anywhere? I will simply build my own party," Singh said.
The expelled MLA asserted that the JD(U)’s political influence had declined and said the upcoming elections would reveal the party’s actual standing among voters. “The JD(U) is finished. Once elections are held, everything will become clear,” he said.
Despite criticising the party leaders responsible for his expulsion, Singh maintained that his personal relationship with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained unchanged.
"There is no distance between Nitish ji and me; we maintain a cordial relationship. I will go and visit him sometime—there's no issue. Let them keep their party; it serves no real purpose anyway," Singh said.
The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, for six years over alleged anti-party activities. The party also terminated their primary memberships and recommended the disqualification of Singh as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.
According to an order issued by Bihar JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Singh’s primary membership was revoked with immediate effect over allegations that he had defied party directives, used inappropriate and derogatory language against senior leaders, and acted against the party’s candidate in the recently concluded Legislative Council elections.
The order said that Singh had campaigned for a candidate from another party during the elections, forcing the party to take disciplinary action against him.
"Due to his persistent disregard for party directives over the past few days, the use of inappropriate and derogatory language toward the top leadership, and his actions against the party’s candidate, including campaigning for a candidate from another party, during the recently concluded Legislative Council elections, the primary membership of Anant Kumar Singh, MLA (Mokama), is hereby cancelled with immediate effect," the order read.
It further stated, "Furthermore, he is expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for a period of six (6) years. Additionally, the party recommends that the Hon’ble Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly cancel his membership as an MLA without delay, in accordance with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India".
With ANI inputs...
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