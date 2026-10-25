/'JD(U) is finished' and will struggle to win 'even 10 seats': Bihar strongman Anant Singh after ouster; plans to build own party

"I will simply build my own party. I have no regrets. Whatever action has been taken, it's fine; I have no issues with it. The party belonged to Nitish Kumar. Now that Nitish Kumar is no longer there (in the active role), what is left of the party? Who among those in the leadership—the ones who expelled me—has actually contributed anything?. Now, they will not even get 10 seats. Why will I go anywhere? I will simply build my own party," Singh said.