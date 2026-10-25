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  • /'JD(U) is finished' and will struggle to win 'even 10 seats': Bihar strongman Anant Singh after ouster; plans to build own party

'JD(U) is finished' and will struggle to win 'even 10 seats': Bihar strongman Anant Singh after ouster; plans to build own party

Expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh announced plans to form his own political party, criticised the party’s leadership and predicted it would struggle to win even 10 seats, while maintaining that his relationship with Nitish Kumar remained cordial.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
'JD(U) is finished' and will struggle to win 'even 10 seats': Bihar strongman Anant Singh after ouster; plans to build own party
Image Credit: ANI

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'JD(U) is finished' and will struggle to win 'even 10 seats': Bihar strongman Anant Singh after ouster; plans to build own party
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