JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor thanks Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for rejecting CAA, NRC

Continuing his attack on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Janata Dal (United) vice-president and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday (January 12) thanked the senior leaders of the Congress for their "formal and unequivocal rejection" of the CAA and NRC, which are dubbed divisive by the Congress.

Kishor posted a tweet reassuring the people of Bihar that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government in the state will not implement the CAA and NRC in the state. The JD(U) leader thanked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said, "I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi &@priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all - CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Bihar."

I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all - बिहार में CAA-NRC लागू नहीं होगा। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 12, 2020

Kishor posted the tweet just a day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) headed by Sonia Gandhi passed a resolution demanding that the CAA should be withdrawn. During the CWC meeting, the Congress leaders also said that the Centre must stop the process of National Population Register (NPR). The Congress leaders accused the BJP of following a "divisive agenda".

The CWC meeting was attended by several top leaders of the Congress but Rahul Gandhi skipped in the meeting. Sources said that Congress-ruled state governments, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, are expected to pass a resolution against the CAA and NRC, in their respective assemblies.

"The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian. It`s to divide the Indians on religious lines. Thousands of young men and women, especially students, have realised the grave harm the CAA will cause,'' said Sonia Gandhi during the CWC meet.