JD(U) MLA, Wife, Security Allegedly Assault, Threat AIIMS Patna Doctors; Strike Follows

New Delhi: Resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, have launched an indefinite strike, accusing JD(U) MLA from Sheohar, Chetan Anand, his wife Dr Ayushi Singh, and their armed guards of forcibly entering hospital premises, assaulting security personnel, and threatening resident doctors.

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA), in a letter dated July 31 (Thursday) addressed to the Medical Superintendent, expressed “deep anguish and growing concern” over the incident. In protest, resident doctors shut down all elective medical services and, by 9 am Friday, also suspended emergency services, citing lack of action on their demands.

According to the Indian Express report, RDA stated that the incident occurred around 11 pm on July 30, when Anand, Dr Ayushi, and their armed guards allegedly stormed into the Trauma Centre. In the complaint letter, the RDA stated that the group “physically assaulted hospital security staff, brandished a firearm within hospital grounds, and threatened resident doctors with death”.

They further claimed that a security guard sustained injuries after being “struck with the butt of a firearm”, and that doctors on duty were subjected to “abuse and threats”.

The association criticized both the hospital administration and the police for what it described as inaction. “Despite the seriousness of this incident, there has been no FIR filed, and the administration has taken no decisive legal or institutional action to protect its staff or pursue justice,” the RDA stated in the letter, as per the report.

As per the report, Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap, speaking at a press conference earlier in the week, said, “Information was received about abuse, scuffle, and misbehaviour between two parties at AIIMS hospital at Phulwarisharif police station, on the intervening night of July 30 and 31. One party is Dr Ayushi Singh, who has submitted a complaint to the Phulwarisharif police station, alleging abuse and misconduct by some AIIMS doctors and staff. An FIR is being registered on her behalf and further action is underway. The AIIMS administration has also submitted an application, and an FIR will be lodged accordingly. The police have initiated an investigation, and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge.” He did not respond to repeated calls and messages for an update on the case.

Meanwhile, the striking doctors have said that the situation has created “a climate of fear and helplessness” among healthcare professionals at the institute.

The RDA has issued four main demands: the immediate registration of an FIR against Chetan Anand, Dr Ayushi, and their guards; a formal written assurance and public condemnation of the incident by the hospital administration; deployment of sufficient and permanent security staff within the hospital; and the implementation of long-term security measures to safeguard healthcare workers on duty.