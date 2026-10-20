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  • /JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar hospitalised in ICU after heart-related health issue ahead of October 23 polls

JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar hospitalised in ICU after heart-related health issue ahead of October 23 polls

JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar has been admitted to Medanta Hospital’s ICU following a heart-related ailment, days before the October 23 Bihar Legislative Council election, amid an ongoing political rift with party MLA Anant Singh.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar hospitalised in ICU after heart-related health issue ahead of October 23 polls
Image Credit: ANI

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