/JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar hospitalised in ICU after heart-related health issue ahead of October 23 polls

Janata Dal (United) candidate and sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar has been hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital after experiencing a heart-related health issue. He represents the Patna Graduate constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council.
Kumar was admitted to the hospital late on Monday night. He has a history of heart problems and is currently under medical supervision. However, the hospital management has not issued any official statement regarding his condition so far.
His hospitalisation, just three days before the Legislative Council election scheduled for October 23, has raised concerns among his supporters. Kumar is also facing opposition from within his own party during the election campaign.
JDU's Neeraj Kumar faces opposition from Anant Singh
Kumar has been facing resistance from JDU MLA Anant Singh, who has openly campaigned in support of Jan Suraaj candidate Dr Anuj Singh. Anant Singh has repeatedly made statements against Neeraj Kumar, reported Dainik Bhaskar.
In response, Kumar has also hit back at Anant Singh without explicitly naming him.
The dispute between the two leaders stems from their longstanding political rivalry and allegations that they campaigned against each other during the Assembly elections.
Lalan Singh intervened to resolve dispute
Union Minister and senior JDU leader Lalan Singh had also intervened in an attempt to resolve the differences between the two leaders.
However, instead of extending support to Neeraj Kumar, Anant Singh decided to back Jan Suraaj candidate Dr Anuj Singh in the upcoming election.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.