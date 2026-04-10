JDU's fine 'blueprint' for post-Nitish era: Power for Nishant, 'mentorship' for father

Bihar politics: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) on March 30. Notably, Nishant Kumar, son of CM Nitish Kumar, formally joined the party, marking the beginning of his active political journey.

The JD(U) appears keen to retain firm control over governance in the state even amid a reshuffle. According to a report by The Indian Express, the party has worked out a transition plan that ensures power remains concentrated within its fold. The proposed structure reportedly puts Nishant Kumar as Deputy Chief Minister with key portfolios, while Nitish Kumar may continue in an informal “mentor” role.

The report, citing NDA sources, also stated that a new government could take charge in Bihar between April 15 and April 20. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar is expected to move into a more 'supervisory' role.

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BJP on Nitish Kumar's new position

BJP President Nitin Nabin has said that there are no differences in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the impending appointment of a new Bihar CM as Nitish Kumar will be taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP.

In an interview with ANI, Nitin Nabin said that the process is moving forward in a structured manner.

"There are no differences anywhere; everything is proceeding as per schedule. Nitish Kumar is taking the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha on the 10th," he said.

"BJP has always respected the gathbandhan dharma, and that is why even today parties trust us. Everything is being decided under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," he added.

According to the news agency ANI, both Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary arrived in the national capital yesterday and are likely to attend the oath-taking event.

Bihar election result 2025

Party - Winning seats

BJP - 89

JD(U)- 85

RJD - 25

Congress - 6

Nitish Kumar's political career

Nitish Kumar is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country.

(with ANI inputs)

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