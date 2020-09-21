JEE Advanced 2020 admit card released at jeeadv.ac.in; entrance exam to be held on Sept 27

NEW DELHI: The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 admit cards has been released on Monday, September 21, 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be able to download their admit card online at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards can be downloaded from Monday (September 21) 10:00 am to September 27 (9:00 pm). Candidates will have to visit jeeadv.ac.in to login and download your JEE Advanced admit card 2020.

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards will bear the candidate's name, Roll Number for JEE Advanced 2020, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category. In addition, it will also bear the name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate.

The JEE Advanced 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Here's the direct link to download JEE Advanced Admit card 2020.

Follow these simple steps to download JEE Advanced Admit card 2020:

STEP 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2020 admit card”

STEP 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

STEP 4: Key in your credentials and login

STEP 5: The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take its print out for future use. They are also advised to carefully examine the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the JEE Advanced 2020 exam authorities.