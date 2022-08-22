NewsIndia
IIT JEE ADVANCED 2022

JEE Advanced 2022: Admit cards to be out TOMORROW, Exam on THIS DATE at jeeadv.ac.in- Check latest update here

JEE Advanced admit card to be out tomorrow, August 23, scroll down to know all important dates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) application process was commenced from August 7, the candidates can apply for the exam through the official website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in till August 11. JEE registration was closed on 12th August till 5 PM and Admit card will be available from tomorrow, 23 August. JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on August 28; paper one will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper two from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

- Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022 - August 7-11

- Last date for fee payment of registered candidates - August 12

- Admit Card available for download - August 23-28

- JEE (Advanced) Exam 2022 - August 28

JEE Advanced full schedule here

IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022- Steps to download admit card

Candidates can refer to the following steps to download the admit card of JEE Advanced 2022

- Visit jeeadv.ac.in.

- Click on the “Admit Card” link.

- JEE Advanced 2022 candidate portal will be displayed on the screen.

- Enter registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

- Click on ‘Login”.

- JEE Advanced admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the admit card and take a printout.

Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the B.E./B.Tech. programme (all categories combined) of JEE (Main) 2022 paper. The percentages of candidates shortlisted for various categories are as follows: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5 percent for ST, and the remaining 40.5 percent is OPEN for all. PwD candidates are eligible for a 5% horizontal reserve in each of these five areas.

