New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is gearing up to kick off the registration phase for the highly anticipated Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024, commencing today, April 27. As of 5 pm, aspiring candidates can initiate their application process through the designated official platform at jeeadv.ac.in. Originally slated to commence on April 21, the online registration commencement date was rescheduled to April 27. The deadline for submission of applications for JEE Advanced 2024 has now been extended until May 7, with the final date for examination fee deposition set at May 10, up to 5 pm.

Scheduled for May 26, IIT Madras will oversee the administration of the JEE Advanced 2024 examination. The issuance of admit cards is slated for May 17. This year, the JEE Advanced examination will be conducted across two shifts, with the first session scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon and the subsequent session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Anticipated to be revealed on June 9, the conclusive examination results will follow the publication of the exam's answer key on June 2, allowing candidates a two-day window to raise objections.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR JEE ADVANCED 2024:

Candidates who secure passage through the JEE Main 2024 and secure a ranking within the top 2.5 lakh will qualify for registration for the JEE Advanced examination. It is important to note that candidates are permitted to undertake the JEE (Advanced) twice in consecutive years.

In addition to the JEE Mains 2024 ranking, prospective candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 1999. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PWD categories benefit from a five-year age relaxation.

STEPS TO APPLY FOR JEE ADVANCED 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Upon accessing the homepage, locate and activate the registration link.

Step 3: Populate the provided fields with requisite details and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Post-registration, fill out the application form and proceed with fee payment.

Step 5: Thoroughly review all entered details before submitting the application form.

The online registration process for JEE Advanced is now open to foreign national applicants, encompassing OCI and PIO candidates who have obtained their OCI or PIO card on or after March 4, 2021.