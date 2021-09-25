हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 to be released today on jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website -jeeadv.ac.in.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be releasing JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 today (September 25, 2021). The candidates will be able to download their IIT JEE examination hall tickets on the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

It may be noted that the admit card will remain available till October 3, 2021. To access their hall tickets students will be required to fill in the required details like application number and date of birth.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021: How to download 

Step 1. Visit the official site of IIT JEE- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021” link 

Step 3. Enter the required login details and click on submit

Step 4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen, download it 

Step 5. Check the admit card for errors

Step 6. Take a printout of the same future reference

It may be noted that the JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021, while the JEE Advanced result will be announced on October 15. The JEE Advanced examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. 

The JEE Advanced exam is held for admission to some of the top engineering colleges in India, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). 

