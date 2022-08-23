NewsIndia
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 likely to be released TODAY on jeeadv.ac.in- Here’s how to download

JEE Advanced 2022: As per the official website – jeeadv.ac.in, the admit card for the JEE Advanced or IIT JEE exam will be released today for students who have registered for the exam, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 08:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay is scheduled to release the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 today, August 23, 2022.  The admit card link for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be unlocked today for students on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in - according to the official timetable issued by the host IIT. The JEE Advanced admit card will be released today at 10 a.m., according to information received by IIT Bombay.

Once the link is activated, students will be able to get their admit cards for the IIT JEE Exam from the official website. JEE Advanced is held for applicants who have passed the JEE Main 2022 exam and desire to enroll in various Indian Institutes of Technology around the country.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on the admit card link on the home page.
  • Enter the login details such as the application number, and password.
  • Click on the submit button.
  • The JEE Advanced admit card will be displayed on the screen.

The JEE Advanced test is set for August 28, 2022, with the results due around September 11, 2022. Once the admission card is available, the instructions to download as well as the direct URL will be posted here for the candidates' convenience.



 

