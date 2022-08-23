JEE Advanced 2022: The link to download the JEE Advanced admit card is now live on the official websitejeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now access their admission cards using the link provided below. On August 28, 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, will hold the IIT-JEE or JEE Advanced 2022 test. The exam would be held in two shifts, morning and evening.

Students must appear for both morning and evening papers. The exam centre and reporting time are listed on the newly released hall tickets. Admission cards will be available for download until 9 a.m. on August 28, 2022. ALSO READ: TS EdCET Results 2022 to be released TOMORROW

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download hall tickets

Go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

On the home page the link for JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card would be provided – or click on the direct link provided above

A new window would open

Enter your application/ registration number and password/ dob and submit

Once logged in, download the admit card

Students should carefully read the guidelines provided on their admit card. A copy of the admit card, as well as a photo ID card, are required for entry into the exam venues. The admission card contains information about the examination centre, as well as what is and is not permitted.







