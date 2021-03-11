JEE Main 2021 Admit Card for March Session, check date, download link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main March admit card 2021 on Thursday (March 11) at its official site- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The students would be able to download their admit cards for JEE Main 2021 March as the NTA will update the download link today.

The candidates should keep their application number and password/ date of birth and other requisite details ready to download the JEE Main 2021 admit card.

JEE Main March Admit Card 2021 details

- NTA JEE Main official site- jeemain.nta.nic.in

- Admit card release date- March 11, 2021

- JEE Mains 2021 admit card's tentative download time - 8 pm

- Candidates need to have the required credential for downloading JEE March admit card

- IT JEE Admit Card details mentioned - Name and roll number of the candidates, exam centre, date and time

Notably, the JEE Main March 2021 is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18, 2021. The NTA will hold the JEE Mains exam for admission in engineering courses four times.

JEE Main Feb 2021 exam was conducted between February 23 and February 26, 2021, in 331 cities across the country besides holding outside India in Colombo, Kathmandu, Doha, Dubai, Muscat, Singapore, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Kuwait.

In JEE February session, as many as 652627 candidates registered for paper 1 exam out of which 620978 candidates took the exams. The JEE Main 2021 result for the February session was declared on March 8 at jeemain.nta.nic.in--the JEE Main official site.