JEE Main 2021 admit card released at nta.ac.in, here’s how to download

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on its official website- nta.ac.in. The candidates who are appearing in the examination need to note that the JEE Main dates have also been revised, the engineering entrance will now be held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 20 to 25.

According to the reports, a total of 7,09,519 students have registered for the third session. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the credentials and login

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website for any further updates.

